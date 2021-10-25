RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Foreign Minister Maas on reports of an attempted coup in the Sudan

Authors:

APO Importer

Foreign Minister Heiko Mass issued the following statement today (25 October) on reports of an attempted coup in the Sudan:

Germany - Federal Foreign Office
Germany - Federal Foreign Office

The reports of another attempted coup in the Sudan are worrying, and the attempt must be clearly condemned. I call upon all those responsible for security and state order in the Sudan to continue the peaceful process of political transition to democracy in the Sudan and to respect the will of the people. This attempted overthrow of government must be stopped immediately.

Recommended articles

Those in positions of political responsibility must resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue. This they owe to the people in the Sudan who fought for an end to dictatorship and for democratic change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Germany - Federal Foreign Office.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

History In The Making As African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town Poised to be Transformative for the Continent's Energy Sector

African Energy Chamber

GE Foundation Announces Grant to Provide COVID-19 Relief in South Africa

GE