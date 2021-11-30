Four Seasons Dubai Invites Guests to Embrace the Festive Spirit

This is the time of year where cheer, joy and love are here. While gifts are left under glittering trees, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach (https://bit.ly/3lj3Vs4) and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre (https://bit.ly/3d043Z6) offer the perfect experiences to celebrate the shiniest gift of all – togetherness. Family brunches, exquisite Yule logs, decadent teas and sparkly fireworks have one thing in common: they are meant to be shared. This year at Four Seasons Dubai, guests can share the most special of moments and embrace the season with a festive program designed to inspire warmth and closeness.