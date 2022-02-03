Gabriel T. Ruz sheds light on how you can transform your venture into a global entity

Shedding light on the effectiveness of being online, Ruz says, “In today’s world, no business begins with small objectives. No business or enterprise would wish to be unknown if you think about it. In the digital era, no business can run without being on the internet. Once you’re on the internet, your path into the global marketplace has already begun.”

Speaking on tailored offerings for the global audience Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. says, “The internet gives exposure to a global marketplace. Businesses need to have a strategy to harness new opportunities, emerging trends, and technology to bring the market’s attention to their offerings. As the world cultures are quickly fusing, triggered by the hyper-connectivity that technology has enabled, businesses can use this opportunity to bring to the global stage the many lesser-known ideas and indigenous offerings. These ideas and offerings can be tailored to suit their global audience.”

Sharing his views on harnessing technology to meet global standards, Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. also says, “As technology evolves, it also has become affordable. Today, homegrown businesses can use the power of technology to build a global image. Global marketing campaigns, hitherto produced and run by big brands, can now be done by anyone with an internet connection at the click of a button.

The power of AI has improved the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Today marketers can pick and choose their audience based on age, gender, food choice, lifestyle choices, income, even, political views with greater precision, thanks to superior algorithms that have become commonplace.“