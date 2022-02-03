Everything comes to light, at lightning speed, in the age of the internet. Naturally, enterprises of this modern era need to align their vision and strategy to match the potential of the new world. How can entrepreneurs navigate this new landscape to make a place for themselves in the global marketplace? Versatile entrepreneur Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. shares his insights on how homegrown businesses can set their sights on the international arena.
Gabriel T. Ruz sheds light on how you can transform your venture into a global entity
Global is the new local. In the hyper-connected world of today, there is no way to hide a thing or an idea.
Shedding light on the effectiveness of being online, Ruz says, “In today’s world, no business begins with small objectives. No business or enterprise would wish to be unknown if you think about it. In the digital era, no business can run without being on the internet. Once you’re on the internet, your path into the global marketplace has already begun.”
Speaking on tailored offerings for the global audience Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. says, “The internet gives exposure to a global marketplace. Businesses need to have a strategy to harness new opportunities, emerging trends, and technology to bring the market’s attention to their offerings. As the world cultures are quickly fusing, triggered by the hyper-connectivity that technology has enabled, businesses can use this opportunity to bring to the global stage the many lesser-known ideas and indigenous offerings. These ideas and offerings can be tailored to suit their global audience.”
Sharing his views on harnessing technology to meet global standards, Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. also says, “As technology evolves, it also has become affordable. Today, homegrown businesses can use the power of technology to build a global image. Global marketing campaigns, hitherto produced and run by big brands, can now be done by anyone with an internet connection at the click of a button.
The power of AI has improved the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Today marketers can pick and choose their audience based on age, gender, food choice, lifestyle choices, income, even, political views with greater precision, thanks to superior algorithms that have become commonplace.“
As we are nearing the first quarter of the 21st century, the fact that our world has changed is becoming more and more palpable. We see the slow fading away of the localized mindset. Today, the world is one marketplace. In this scenario, marketers need to quickly realize the nature of the changing landscape and keep in step with it.
