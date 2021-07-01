Gazprom EP International Vladimir Ilyanin to Promote Upstream Oil and Gas at African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town

“As one of the newest members on the AEC’s advisory board and representing a key figure in African exploration and production, Ilyanin will help facilitate a conversation around oil’s future in Africa. Africa is aggressively pursuing socioeconomic growth with the aim of ending energy poverty by 2030, and both oil and gas have valuable roles to play in making this objective a reality,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the AEC.
Ilyanin’s participation will be particularly valuable for African governments and companies seeking partnerships. By integrating African opportunities with Gazprom’s expertise, sustained growth and expansion within Africa’s oil and gas sector can be realized. Notably, Gazprom specializes in exploration activities; drilling onshore and offshore wells; producing, processing and transporting hydrocarbons; and building and upgrading oil and gas facilities. By capitalizing on Gazprom’s expertise, partner nations will be able to drive exploration and production, enacting long-term socioeconomic growth.
Additionally, Ilyanin will open a dialogue regarding gas monetization and opportunities and challenges for African countries. With significant gas reserves discovered in Senegal, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Algeria, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Congo-Brazzaville, and Angola, Africa’s gas miracle and its potential in emerging African markets, as well as small-scale LNG, comprise key discussion topics at AEW 2021. Ilyanin’s participation is expected to drive this discussion, emphasizing the role of natural gas in Africa’s energy future.
