Global Technology Player Technip Energies Attending African Energy Week to Lead Energy Transition and Gas Monetization Dialogue

In Cape Town, the delegation – which comprises Jeremie Esquire, Technology and Consulting Director for Gas Processing and Fertilizers; Julien Larour, Country Director – Mozambique and Head of Business Development for East Africa; and Franck Pliya, Senegal Country Director & VP Business Development for West and Central Africa – will drive the discussion on Africa’s energy transition, emphasizing the role that project-technology will play in decarbonizing processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and positioning African energy developments as both globally competitive and attractive for investment.

Regarding Africa’s natural gas sector, Technip Energies firmly believes in the role that gas will play in accelerating the continent’s energy transition. Recognizing LNG as a critical transition fuel, the company is committed to assisting gas-rich nations fully exploit resources, utilizing gas and other clean energy solutions as a tool for sustainable economic growth. Technip Energies can engineer and build multiple types of LNG plants, including both large- and small-scale, on- and off-shore, and in both central and remote locations, and is actively seeking partners and opportunities in Africa to expand operations while driving the transition to cleaner fuel sources.

Notably, the company is increasing its penetration in African markets, expanding operations and sharing expertise with African players. Technip Energies is currently active in 34 countries worldwide, with 450 projects currently under execution. In Africa, the company has an active presence in Egypt, as well as Senegal and Mozambique – the two largest LNG players in Africa. Committed to expanding into other emerging natural gas and clean energy markets, Technip Energies will be a valuable partner for governments, oil and gas companies, and energy stakeholders, particularly as they pursue innovative solutions to the energy transition and will emphasize this in Cape Town in November.

“Technip Energies represents one of the world’s leading energy sector innovators, and by coming to AEW 2021 in Cape Town, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to African energy and African development. Technip Energies is not only a major contributor of African energy sector growth, driving both small- and large-scale project developments across the continent, but is a notable facilitator of Africa’s energy transition, local content, utilizing cutting edge technologies to expand clean energy developments and decarbonize existing projects. In Cape Town, Technip Energies will not only engage with multiple stakeholders from all over the continent, but will share innovative solutions, gas monetization strategies, and technological know-how. They can help our continent move faster towards producing low carbon LNG and every day Africans and investors stand to benefit” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

