Growing Exponentially Beyond The Odds

The promise of MLC 2021 is that every CEO, MD, CD, PSL, C-Suite who attends will acquire, the skills, resources or knowledge they need in order to grow their company exponentially.

In the midst of the global pandemic and its new norms, MLC 2021 features a myriad of unique learning experiences and exceptional networking opportunities, customized to meet the needs of each delegate. Through this conference, business owners and leaders from all over Africa will be energized and empowered to lead and innovate through disruption, confusion, turbulence and conflict while achieving substantial growth. MLC 2021 will feature learned speakers and moderators who will chair sessions and facilitate learning discussions on topics ranging from Power and Leadership, Leading to let go, Making Africa work, Corporate Governance, Empowering Africans; Health & Education. Confirmed Guest speakers include HE Saulos Chilima, Vice President of Malawi, Prof PLO Lumumba - Kenya, HE Amb Arikana Chihombori-Quao - Zimbabwe, Catherine Musakali - Kenya, Charity Lumpa - Zambia, Patrick Awuah – Ghana and Martin Kalungu-Banda - Zambia.

Dr. Modupe Taylor-Pearce, a seasoned leadership scholar and CEO of Breakfast Club Africa, is passionate about transforming Africa. On the MLC conference, he states: “Africa will meet its full potential when we, Africans, recognize that it is up to us to make Africa the continent we want it to be. African CEOs need support to grow as leaders so that they can exponentially grow their companies and create the jobs and economic opportunities for the next generation. The Made in Africa Leadership Conference is a conference for African leaders designed by African leaders to ignite growth. Africa is rising. Africans are seeking solutions from other Africans; we are reversing the divisive course of the 18 th , 19 th , and 20 th century; through the improved connections and increased collaboration between Africans, we will create the Africa we all want.

Participants for the conference can register by visiting http://bit.ly/MLC21

About Breakfast Club Africa: Breakfast Club Africa’s mission is a GBL-1 Corporation registered in Mauritius. The company exists to transform Africa through Africa’s CEOs by enhancing their growth through the provision of amazing learning experiences. Established in 2017, BCA is already impacting CEOs from various African countries including Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Malawi, Rwanda, The Gambia, Congo, Zambia, South Africa, Senegal, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

