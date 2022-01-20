Guard against complacency - Rev Dr Adeyemi

In a presentation titled: “Overcoming the Snare of Complacency, he said every organisation, especially the successful ones, should learn to deal with complacency.

According to him, complacency which connotes a feeling of quiet pleasure or security was very dangerous, pointing out that it numbs people’s sensitivity to hazards.

He said a lot of factors tend to breed complacency which result in failure, adding that under such circumstances "only the paranoid survives".

Dangers of complacency

“Complacency is the last hurdle standing between any team and its potential greatness, be it personal, organisational, national or cultural,” he emphasised.

Continuing, the Nigerian-based International Conference Speaker on Leadership, said in complacent cultures, leaders and teams believe there is no room for improvement, hence “in worse cases, leaders think their business is already the best.”

He went on to state that complacency puts people on “autopilot" and and therefore become "immune to innovation,” noting that it also “blurs our vision so we fail to recognise new opportunities.”

“It reduces efforts, leading to shortcuts and increasing risks of accidents causing massive failure and destroying progress,” he warned.

Against this backdrop, Dr Adeyemi advised workers against going to spaces where they will be comfortable “until the world is perfect and all organisational, national and world problems are solved, the Jospong Group has to continue working.”

Signs of complacency Among the symptoms of complacency are when one is not sensitive and up to date about changes in the organisation or industry; when you’re not putting your best or going the extra mile and being afraid to voice out opinions; he mentioned.

He therefore, likened complacency to rust out, explaining that “Rustout is actually scarier than burnout because, while burnout can wear down your body, rust out can wipe out your entire soul and spirit.”

Being ethical

Earlier, the Provost of Ashesi University, Prof. Angela Owusu-Ansah, in a presentation on "Guide to Ethical Leadership", urged the participants to be ethical in their dealings and not succumb to acts that corrupt.

2022 JLC

The 2022 JLC opened on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. This year’s conference, the ninth of such annual conferences, is being held both in-person and virtual at 58 centres with over 2000 participants across the nation for management staff of the Jospong Group and Zoomlion.