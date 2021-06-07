Guess our Tour de France (TdF) team and you could feature in our official team announcement video!!!

Each video has embraced the true spirit of Ubuntu- I am because we are. So, for the 2021 Tour de France we’re now calling on our fans to go a step further and to guess our final 8-rider line-up for Le Grande Boucle! What do you have to do: Look at the route, look at our squad – then send us a video revealing the eight riders you think will make our Tour de France selection and justify your selection of each rider. Tell us why you selected that particular rider, which stages would suit him, what qualities of theirs would be useful and/or what role or purpose they would fulfill in the squad – if you simply just “love” a rider, that is a good enough reason too! We can’t wait to see what you are able to come up with! Filming Instructions: – Show your support in your Team Qhubeka ASSOS and Qhubeka gear – Film in a (relatively) quiet place – Include and #BicyclesChangeLives – Film in landscape orientation – Be as creative as you like – Be sure to say your name & where you are from *Submissions must be sent by the 12th of June. **By submitting your video, you give us permission to use your submission or part of, on our social media channels/marketing collateral.