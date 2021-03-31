Hamdok Hails the First Visa United Capital Bank (UCB) Card as A Symbol of Sudan’s Reintegration in Global Economy

Ahmed Gaber, Visa’s General Manager for North Africa, said: “We are pleased to be part of Sudan’s growth journey in the global economy, and we have been working closely with our partner, UCB, to provide their Visa cardholders with a reliable, convenient, and secure payment option that is accepted globally. Sudan is a promising market that is witnessing many positive economic developments, and we look forward to continue bringing Visa’s world class payment technology to support our partners and the Sudanese government in their drive towards achieving financial inclusion and economic growth for Sudan.”
About United Capital Bank: United Capital Bank (UCB) is a leading a financial institution in Sudan that offers a wide range of financial products and services to corporates and individuals. UCB offers a unique guest experience to its customers and helps drive financial inclusion efforts in Sudan. The bank supports the Sudanese economic development by injecting funds to finance key industrial, agricultural, and infrastructure projects. UCB is equally committed to social impact through executing several social programs and activities across various sectors.