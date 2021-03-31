Hamdok Hails the First Visa United Capital Bank (UCB) Card as A Symbol of Sudan’s Reintegration in Global Economy

Dr. Hamdok expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted by UCB to comply with all the international standards required to issue the first Visa card in Sudan and described it as a great achievement. “This card and our recent economic decision on the unification of the exchange rate is testament to our resolve to take the necessary measures to develop our economy and reintegrate our country in the global economy. We are determined to continue the path of reform, build our economy, and attract foreign direct investments,” added Hamdok.

The decision on the exchange rate resulted in curbing the currency black market and attracted about US 500 million dollars to the formal financial system in less than four weeks.