RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Handling Covid-19 Pandemic in African Media

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.uar-AUB.org) and the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Dakar are organizing a Capacity-Building Seminar for African media professionals on the theme: "Handling Covid19 pandemic in and by the African Media”.

African Union of Broadcasting (AUB)
African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

The Seminar will take place from July 27 to 28, 2021, at the Good Rade Hotel in Dakar, in strict compliance with the sanitary measures in force in Senegal: preliminary test, distancing, face mask, etc.

Recommended articles

It is organized in a context marked by many upheavals resulting from the negative consequences of the corona virus on the lives of women and men of this continent.

To date, the corona virus has already killed more than three million seven hundred and fifty thousand (3,750,000) around the world and the situation calls for greater vigilance. https://bit.ly/2RGDxwN

Beyond loss of human lives, we are all witnesses to the catastrophic socio-economic impacts of the pandemic on our communities, despite efforts made by our Governments.

At the forefront of the fight against this pandemic are journalists whose role in the gathering, processing and dissemination of information in real time is well established. It must be said that African media professionals face many challenges related to the spread of Fake News and Conspiracy Theories that alter and impact their work. https://bit.ly/3cyqHI9

Moreover, journalists who are in permanent contact with the public are exposed to the virus and forget the necessity to protect themselves. This results in numerous deaths in newsrooms across the continent. https://bit.ly/3g9ULMv

This seminar will bring together journalists and Directors of Programming from all over Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

Media Contact: contact@uar-aub.org gaouda.irene@uar-aub.org Phone: +221 338 21 1625

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)