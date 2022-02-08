Scores of football lovers, who had gathered at the Accra Mall to catch a glimpse of the final AFCON match between Senegal and Egypt, watched an AFCON final for the first time in pure HD quality.
HD Plus and partners end 2021 AFCON public viewing as Senegal are crowned champions
The food court of the Accra Mall erupted in pure joy and ecstasy after Sadio Mane converted the spot kick that earned Senegal their first AFCON title.
The public viewing, which happened in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, was made possible by SES HD Plus, Ghana’s premium satellite television service, together with its partners, YFM, Samsung and Electroland. The viewing was meant to give football lovers the ‘FeeliFeeli’ experience that the HD+ service offers consumers in their homes.
The final match was, in many respects, two hours of enthralling display of football dexterity, culminating in a penalty shoot-out. But for those who benefitted from the public viewing at the Accra Mall, Takoradi Mall and the Electroland Office in Kumasi, there was an added level of viewing pleasure – the pictures from the Olembé stadium of Yaoundé appeared in crystal clear HD quality.
Moussa Sarr, a Senegalese who had come to watch the match with his family at the Accra Mall confessed to seeing such clear pictures for the first time since he started following the AFCON. “I watched my first African Cup finals in 1980 and since then I haven’t missed any AFCON final match and in all the years that I have followed football, I must confess that I have never seen such clear pictures. And to watch those pictures as my country lifted the cup is just out of this world”
HD+ is currently offering up to 40% discount on the purchase of HD+ Decoders. With ¢130, one can get and HD+ Decoder with two months free subscription while with ¢150, one gets an HD+ Decoder with five months free subscription or pay ¢250 and get the HD+ Decoder with a whopping 14-month free subscription.
First time users need to dial *879#, select option 1, follow the prompts to unlock the channels as well as the free subscription package. Customers can pick from a myriad of options to renew their subscription by dialing *879# for a weekly, monthly, quarterly or annual package. HD+ Decoders are available at all Electroland Outlets or a Multi-TV dealer outlet nationwide.
