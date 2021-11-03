H.E. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda to Deliver Presidential Keynote Speech at African Energy Week 2021

In addition to the active participation of IOCs, the attractiveness of Uganda’s energy sector can be directly attributed to the success of the country’s national oil company (NOC), the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). Under the guidance of the UNOC, Uganda is gradually being positioned as a regional hydrocarbon competitor, with the NOC playing a crucial role in the sector’s advancement. Notably, the UNOC, representing the government’s commercial interests in the petroleum sector, has overseen some of the country’s biggest project developments including the 190,000 barrel per day (bpd) Tilenga Project; the Kabaale Industrial Park; and the monumental 1,443km, 216,000 bpd East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline. Led by CEO Proscovia Nabbanja – also attending AEW 2021 - the UNOC is scaling up oil and gas projects across the country and driving socio-economic growth.

The government of Uganda believes in the role that energy resources play in the country’s development. Under the leadership of H.E. President Museveni, Uganda is redirecting its attention on accelerated energy sector expansion, with industry leaders seeking investment partners to help position the country as a regional hydrocarbon leader. By giving a Presidential keynote address at the continent’s top energy event, H.E. President Museveni will not only place Uganda on the map as an attractive investment destination but will emphasize the country’s role in Africa’s overall energy and economic future.

“The AEC is honored to announce that H.E. President Museveni will be delivering the Presidential keynote address at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. H.E. President Museveni is a strong advocate for Africa’s energy sector and by promoting Ugandan opportunities, the role of enabling regulation, and the power of regional collaboration, he will make a strong play for accelerated investment in Africa’s energy industry. What makes H.E. President Museveni such a valuable participant at AEW 2021, is that as one of Africa’s leaders, he does not only recognize the role that oil and gas will play in the continent’s future but emphasizes the need for enhanced renewable investments to drive the transition to a clean energy future. In Cape Town, H.E. President Museveni will promote every sector in Africa, calling for increased collaboration and integration as the continent moves to make energy poverty history by 2030,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

