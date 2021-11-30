RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Health Committee Chairperson calls on South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Authors:

APO Importer

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, has praised South African scientists for their detection of the new Covid-19 variant, which the World Health Organisation has called Omicron.

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Dr Jacobs expressed his concern about the new variant and the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. He appealed to those South African who have not been vaccinated to vaccinate, and called on all South Africans to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. “Vaccines work and save lives, and so long as there is no data suggesting that the current vaccines are not effective against the new variant there is no need to panic,” added Dr Jacobs.

Recommended articles

Dr Jacobs said the committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last night, especially his appeal to the South African nation for vigilance, to avoid gatherings and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. “We also welcome the decision of the government to keep the country on alert level 1,” added Dr Jacobs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa reaffirms the Organization's commitment to meeting food security and livelihood needs in Mozambique

FAO Regional Office for Africa

Major National Oil Companies Active in the MSGBC Basin Confirm Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power