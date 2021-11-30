RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Health Director General Buthelezi back at work

Authors:

APO Importer

The Ministry of Health would like to announce the reinstatement of the Director General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi back to his role as the Accounting Officer of the National Department of Health with effect from Monday, 29 November 2021.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health

This follows the release of the Special Investigating Unit Report into the Digital Vibes contract in which a number of officials were implicated, including Dr Buthelezi.

Recommended articles

He was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the investigation process to run smoothly, and subsequently undergone a disciplinary hearing process chaired by a retired Judge.

He was cleared of all charges levelled against him at the hearing process, hence his return to the office.

The Ministry of Health would like to wish Dr Buthelezi all the best in fulfilling his duties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa reaffirms the Organization's commitment to meeting food security and livelihood needs in Mozambique

FAO Regional Office for Africa

Major National Oil Companies Active in the MSGBC Basin Confirm Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power