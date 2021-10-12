High-level Norwegian delegation to promote Energy Security and Transition at African Energy Week

“We believe Digitalization will play an immense role in the ongoing African energy transition. We look forward to entering African markets and to finalize opportunities with high-level African delegations during the African Energy Week”, says co-founder of Earth Wind and Power, and former Minister of Justice and Public Security of Norway, Mrs. Ingvil Smines Tybing-Gjedde. Earth Wind & Power offers energy companies an ESG solution for utilizing and repurposing flared gas and excess energy sources by positioning modular data center units at power production sites. Earth Wind and Power is expected to sign various Letters of Intent during their visit to African Energy Week.

With a strong focus on African financing mechanisms that enhance both the oil and gas industry as well as the energy transition, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town will be the platform where deals regarding Africa’s energy future will be made. The Norwegian delegation is committed to scaling up investment in Africa, promoting partnerships, regional collaboration, and multi-lateral financing mechanisms in energy sector development.

“Energy transition is one of the biggest challenges of our time. At Valinor, one of our focus areas is to alleviate energy poverty by promoting access to clean and reliable energy in the developing world, particularly in Africa. Our investments build sustainable African businesses within these fields, and we expect to make a strong impact with our African stakeholders”, concluded Lars Helge Helvig, Chairperson of Valinor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files