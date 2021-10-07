RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM Review Bilateral Relations

Authors:

APO Importer

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on winning a new five-year term to lead his country, wishing him success in continuing to fulfil his duties and responsibilities.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

This came at a phone call today, during which Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the Ethiopian Premier the prospects of developing the cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries.

Recommended articles

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Baker Hughes sub-Saharan Africa Vice President to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power