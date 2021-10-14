RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Congo discuss enhancing cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, today discussed relations and cooperation between the their countries and ways to enhance them in economic, trade, investment, and developmental areas to serve their interests.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the President of Congo and his accompanying delegation and conveyed the greetings of PresidentHis Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further progress, stability and prosperity for Congo.

Sheikh Mohamed and Nguesso exchanged views on various issues and the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern in addition to the efforts exerted to achieve stability, peace and development for African nations.

The two sides also discussed Expo 2020 Dubai, which will run until 31st March, 2022, and the importance of topics related to sustainability, connecting minds, and innovative solutions, which the event is exporing to ensure a better, more prosperous future for humanity.

