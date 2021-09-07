Throughout 2021, Bizcommunity’s platforms helped achieve record attendances for benchmark corporate events such asCannes Lions Trend Talks (https://bit.ly/3nbu7qE) ,Nedbank IMC Conference (https://bit.ly/3h6mFJm) andIAB Digital Summit & Bookmarks (https://bit.ly/3zV9kLe) . Bizcommunity’s 19 ‘ready-made’ business communities and bouquet of event promo touchpoints offer a proven track record in generating responses, which allow your events to be seen by targeted audiences in the heart of their business communities, among daily breaking industry news. “Bizcommunity makes it easy to do business” - Ilse Dinner, head of marketing communications and design, Africa & Middle East, Insights Division, Kantar Biz event promo platforms have been developed to hold the hands of event organisers from start to finish, with an easy checklist of corporate event promotion, editorial exposure and exceptional client service levels. You plan your event, we’ll promote it! How to tick all the boxes of event promotion