Huawei is Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays

To date, Huawei has received 93 verified reviews from customers in various industries around the world, such as finance and carriers. These cover multiple factors, including product capabilities, integration and deployment, service and support, as well as evaluation and contracting, and they show a positive response to Huawei’s storage products.

One manager in the financial industry commented on OceanStor Dorado high-end storage: "We have been using Huawei storage for more than four years. Last year, we purchased Huawei OceanStor Dorado high-end storage, and we highly recognize its performance and reliability. The batch processing performance is significantly improved. In addition, gateway-free active-active and heterogeneous management are preferred. This year, the procurement volume has increased."

One review from a CIO in the healthcare industry stated, "We use Huawei OceanStor Dorado to help our hospital maximize the protected return on investment (ROI) and meet the data service requirements of our hospital's large-scale database (OLTP/OLAP) application scenarios. The product also supports advanced data backup and disaster recovery technologies to ensure safe and smooth operation of data services. In addition, the storage system also provides easy-to-use management and convenient local/remote maintenance, which can greatly reduce management and maintenance costs and is very satisfactory in use."

Huawei has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for five consecutive years, thanks to over a decade of investment in R&D innovation in the storage field. The company places importance on building customer trust, which it says is the driving force behind its continuous innovation. Until now, Huawei has served more than 15,000 customers worldwide, and its products are widely used in the core systems of the finance, carrier, healthcare, and manufacturing fields. With its leading performance and reliability, Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Storage is dedicated to creating more value for its customers and accelerating enterprise digital transformation. Please visit here (https://bit.ly/2Uuv9S4) for more information about Huawei storage.

