ICAEW: technology transforming traditional audit and enhancing quality of risk assessment in Africa

The panellists applauded government efforts to support the development of innovation and technology by providing the required digital infrastructure. However, while many African nations are embracing digital transformation, the panellists agreed that the adoption of disruptive technology has had a major impact on the workforce across the continent, and that care should be taken to not make many jobs redundant.

While traditional accounting has ancient roots, the tools and techniques used by the profession have always evolved. According to the speakers at the online event, accountants must be able to adapt and upskill to manage these technological changes, such as the need for increased knowledge of data analytics and cybersecurity, to remain competitive.

Ethics and professional judgement must also play a critical role in the digital age to ensure accountants continue to build public trust in business and uphold the reputation of the profession. Panellists agreed there is an opportunity for codes of ethics to be broadened to recognise the role of the accountancy profession in championing ethical principles when developing and applying technology.

The speakers also highlighted how the rapid growth in technology has automated many compliance elements of accountancy but increased complexity and risk. Such elements involve ensuring that a company's financial matters are being handled in accordance with federal laws and regulations. They called for the creation and promotion of standards for how technological tools should be developed and implemented to reduce risk and make sure that benefits, such as reducing the effort needed and increasing productivity, are achieved. They also advised that audit teams need to be properly equipped with experts on different software applications and platform technologies to be able to inform clients on the strengths of their security.

David Matthews, ICAEW President , said: “Technology is transforming the accountancy profession. Automation technologies, in particular, will change the role of chartered accountants. As technology’s influence in the working world spreads, accountants will have to diversify their skills, and an increased focus on advisory skills will mean that accountants will often find themselves acting as the broker between technical experts and clients.”