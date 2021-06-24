ICAP AFRICA launches new Division

ICAP AFRICA (www.ICAPAfrica.org) has launched a new division - AFRICA DIRECT - which offers a comprehensive range of financial services to corporate clients and institutional investors who are likely to be exposed to risk in African markets. Africa Direct will focus on financial risk analysis and risk management that is supported by real-time financial market data and analysis. The new division will have its headquarters in Johannesburg and will be headed by financial analyst and manager, Duncan Keil.