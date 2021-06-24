ICAP AFRICA launches new Division

The new division’s services benefit from the core strengths of parent ICAP AFRICA and the TP ICAP Group - access to all major financial, energy and commodities asset classes. Their brokers’ ability to match buyers and sellers objectives, facilitates best market prices and the market intelligence generated on the global broking desks gives clients real-time, reliable and invaluable information, to make the best decisions.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana