Imperial creates value of over R200 billion over two years in Nigeria and South Africa

In assessing the direct and indirect value created for Imperial’s stakeholders, these reports commissioned by Imperial, for Nigeria and South Africa looked at its impact through five themes, namely Imperial’s Greatest Asset (people), serving as the ‘Gateway to Africa’ (operations), reaching Beyond Imperial (external stakeholders), transforming by adopting a ‘Go Digital Go Green’ approach (adoption of digital technologies and focus on reducing negative impacts on the environment) and Going the Extra Mile (Corporate Social Investment). Each of these themes was assessed through a framework that systematically considered value to society, value to the logistics industry and to market access, as well as value to partners.

In addition, the socioeconomic impact on society was reviewed in light of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Aspirations for 2063 defined by the African Union, as various countries, including South Africa, have acted to integrate the goals and targets into their national development plans to align policies and institutions behind them. Imperial’s contribution to the applicable goals and aspirations is highlighted throughout these reports.

“The outcome of the reports also supports Imperial’s objectives to continue to operate as a responsible corporate citizen that is committed to delivering sustainable value and extending its impact to all key stakeholders across the organisation’s value chain,” adds Akoojee.

Click here to read the full Socioeconomic Impact Assessment reports: https://bit.ly/2VnRBNs

Notes to the editor: Highlights of the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment reports for F2020:

Value: R3.5bn employee related expenditure on over 13000 employees R483m taxes contributed R9bn procurement spend, 70% with B BBEE compliant suppliers 3.2% of operating profit spent on CSI R23m training spend; 900 000 training hours 10 teaching hospitals supplied with chemotherapy treatments in Nigeria 95% contract renewal rate in Nigeria

Savings: R11.5m in socio economic costs saved by avoiding accidents 12.8m litres of water and 1,266 tons of waste recycled; 541 940 kwh reduction in electricity Avoided 5,700tons of greenhouse gas emissions Patients saved R49m on healthcare costs via Imperial’s flagship Unjani Clinics In Nigeria, access to safe pharmaceuticals saved ~35,800 lives Fairly priced medicines saved patients Nigerian Naira (NGN) 59.5bn

Interesting facts and figures: More than 13000 employees 900,000 m2total warehousing under coverage Travelled 360x SouthAfrica's road length for customer deliveries. Media Queries : Esha Mansingh Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations esha.mansingh@imperiallogistics.com Melissa Arjoonan Vice President: Marketing & Communications melissa.arjoonan@imperiallogistics.com About Imperial: Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions, with a focus on the following key industries — healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities. Imperial takes its clients and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. Ranked among the top 30 global logistics providers and listed on the JSE in South Africa, Imperial seeks out and leverages new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through its significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of its 25 000 people, Imperial’s purpose is connecting Africa and the world — and improving people’s lives with access to quality products and services. For more information, visit www.imperiallogistics.com

