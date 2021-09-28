In Dialogue with Rwanda, Committee on the Rights of Migrant Workers Welcomes Adoption of Progressive Legislation and Asks about Migrants in Irregular Situations

Introducing the report, Marie Chantal Rwakazina, Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations Office at Geneva, outlined reforms made to harmonise Rwanda’s legislation with its international obligations. The Government of Rwanda was committed to strengthening its capacities in the areas covered by the Convention. Rwanda had an open border policy, Ms. Rwakazina said, noting that for migrant workers and members of their families, that policy created an environment allowing them to freely leave and return to Rwanda as they wished. In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda’s response had been implemented without discrimination, giving both nationals and non-nationals equal access to services. Rwanda was unreservedly committed to supporting the Committee and its mandate.