Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Leading the panel was Adam Bradford, founder of Inspiring Futures and MD of The Adam Bradford Agency, and Katy Holmes, General Manager of the British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates who were joined on the panel by other senior representatives of the international business community.

Gaurav and his team will receive a cash prize and mentoring from the event’s partners, which includes business setup support from CBD Business Services, strategy support from Adel Al Awadhi and The Corporate Group and a suite of PR and marketing.

Emertech says it is on a mission to tell stories and build solutions using technology which impact on human lives. Gaurav and team's work has been commended by the Dalai Lama Fellowship and presented in Parliament in the United Kingdom as part of the British Council’s Future Leaders' programme.

Inspiring Futures was held in the company of BBG members and other invited guests, supported by FedEx Express and was staged as a part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Gaurav said: ‘This platform on which we presented our work and the award stands as a testament to the collective work of every one of our team members, our partners and clients. I would like to particularly thank Adam Bradford for making this whole event a grand success. Our incubator, SINE- IIT Bombay, with initial support from Tata's Digital Impact Square, along with our primary partners in agriculture domain like Sahyadri Farms led by Vilas Shinde, and Carver Farms led by Mahendra Shingare, have all been instrumental to our story. I am merely representing a wave of change that aligns everyone to more transparent and fairer value chains. Our experience is that when products are made into stories there is tangible difference in the way consumers perceive it. We hope to make our mark in the UAE in coming days as it is this crossroads of human civilisation the region which offers us unprecedented opportunities.’

Discussing the announcement of the winner, Adam Bradford, said: “We were hugely impressed by the calibre of applicants and hopefuls for the inaugural Inspiring Futures competition in Dubai, and the work Gaurav and his team are doing is groundbreaking in providing a fairer deal across supply chains and changing consumer behaviour to be more socially conscious when buying everyday items such as perishables and clothing.’

“We look forward to working with Gaurav and his team as part of the Inspiring Futures event, which celebrates entrepreneurship and serves as a catalyst for business ambition, in keeping with The Adam Bradford Agency’s own remit of supporting enterprising young people to achieve economic and social success.”

As part of the event, Ama Ase, managing partner of Aiivon Global Innovations in Nigeria talked about how his team have been supporting African entrepreneurs through this initiative and how their sustainable networks of hubs and enterprise services are growing to support a new generation of entrepreneur - as partners with Adam Bradford Agency.

Vincent Bardet, from FedEx added, “We are pleased to support this initiative, which matches our commitment to provide logistics solutions to the growing number of entrepreneurs. FedEx provides small and medium businesses (SMEs) with the right resources, digital tools, and infrastructure crucial to access opportunities across the border or around the world. We look forward to providing SMEs with the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and access to the expertise to help them grow their business.”

