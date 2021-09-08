RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

INS Tabar Conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Egyptian Navy

On leaving the port of Alexandria on 05 September 21, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise with ENS Alexandria, a frontline frigate of the Egyptian Navy, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The exercise involved multiple activities covering a wide range of naval operations. These included drills for transit through asymmetric threat environment, operations for interdicting suspect vessels at sea, communication procedures, joint development of maritime domain pictureand replenishment at sea drills. A highlight of the exercise was the cross-deck helo operations that involved helo recovery procedures and airborne light replenishment drills between the two ships.

The exercise was significantly beneficial in enhancing interoperability between the two navies and widened the scope for combined operations against common maritime threats in future. The maritime partnership exercise culminated with a ‘Steam Past’ between the two ships, as per naval custom.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of India, Cairo, Egypt.

