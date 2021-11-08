Institut National du P�trole et du Gaz (INPG) Director General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

The Institut National du Pétrole et du Gaz (INPG), Director General, Aghibou Ba has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition taking place December 13-14 at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Diamniadio.
INPG Director General, Aghibou Ba, will provide important insights on the company’s role in Senegal’s booming energy industry; MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition will be the first of its kind in Senegal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic; Organized by Energy Capital & Power (EnergyCapitalPower.com) under the Patronage of H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition is committed to accelerating the MSGBC basin energy progress.
Aghibou Ba previously worked as a Drilling and Measurements expert in the North Sea and as a Global Training Centers Manager in Dubai for the multinational Schlumberger – totaling more than 10 years of experience in the company. He obtained an Electrical Engineering technical degree from the École Supérieure Polytechnique in Dakar before moving to Canada where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Microelectronics from Polytechnique Montréal.
“We are honored to host Aghibou Ba as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power. We are looking forward to hearing his perspectives on the oil and gas industry and the vital role INPG plays in empowering today’s youth in Senegal and abroad by equipping them with the knowledge necessary to thrive in the regional’s booming energy industry,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.
In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power (https://bit.ly/3CUMqFz) 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 13th and 14th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.
