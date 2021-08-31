Integral Secures Exclusive Media Rights in Nigeria for the Super Eagles' FIFA World Cup 2022(TM) Qualifiers

The rights awarded by football’s world governing body also includes the provision of host broadcast production services and sees Integral collaborating with Hey What’s On, the leading New York and Lagos based production company, thus guaranteeing the delivery of the highest quality of production for all the programming.

Commenting on the deal, Chichi Nwoko the Chief Executive Officer of Hey What’s On stated that “Working with Integral to produce exciting content for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers is a project we are pleased to be a part of. Together with Integral and the broadcast partners, we will bring Nigerian fans up to date exciting content on the qualifiers leading to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.”

The Managing Director of Integral Abimbola Ilo said: “We are delighted to add the thrilling FIFA World Cup African qualifiers involving Nigeria to our expanding football rights portfolio. Bringing the best of African football ahead of Qatar 2022 to Nigerians, affirms our commitment to delivering premium sports content to the homes of passionate Nigerian fans. Naturally, we are extremely excited to be working on this historic project as we follow the Super Eagles in what we hope will be a hugely successful FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.”

The next round of qualifiers for African teams is scheduled to start in September with the Super Eagles playing at home on 3 September, in Lagos and will run until March 2022.

About Integral: Integral, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading sports marketing consulting practice. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – events, corporate hospitality, sponsorships, media rights and athlete representation. Integral’s track record includes hospitality experience specific to the 2010 FIFA World Cup™, 2014 FIFA World Cup™ and more recently, as exclusive sales agent in Nigeria of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 ™ Official Hospitality Programme delivering first class solutions to a variety of individuals and blue-chip companies in Nigeria.

