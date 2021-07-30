“IOM is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants, governments and society alike: it is therefore essential that we avail our expertise and support to governments in securing borders while facilitating regular, safe and rights-based mobility” said Mrs. Carmela Godeau, IOM MENA Regional Director. “As an intergovernmental body enjoying nearly global presence, IOM works with its partners in the international community, especially its UN sister agencies, to assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration in full respect of human rights.”

“This event is an excellent example of governments, regional institution (NAUSS) and the UN organizations working together, in their complementary roles and capacities, to proffer solutions to common global challenges of border security. The discussions as well as the workshop objectives are guided by relevant global frameworks, including SDG 2030 agenda.” added Kristiina Lilleorg, IOM MENA’s Senior Regional Thematic Specialist for immigration and border management

The objective of the workshop was to exchange experiences between Arab law enforcement and security services, international organizations and industry representatives to enhance border security against the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and other international law, while facilitating regular and safe cross-border mobility. The workshop highlighted challenges and great opportunities offered by Advance Passenger Information (API)/ Passenger Name Record (PNR) implementation as well as solutions, such as the legal and operational practices, inter-agency and international cooperation, systems inter-operability and cooperation with air carrier industry. The workshop also proffered solutions in use of biometrics in border management. A common theme throughout the 3-day workshop was that of cooperation in enhancing border security: with and between governments and with international organizations, availing their technical support.

In the MENA region, IOM enjoys comprehensive engagement with governments in the field of immigration and border management. The programming covers community policing initiatives, humanitarian border management and border management information systems, identity management, search and rescue, counter-migrant-smuggling and a growing number of governments in the region are exchanging expertise and experience with IOM toward enhanced migration management. Joint regional expert initiatives are a new focus of cooperation: today’s regional event follows NAUSS-IOM-ICAO joint online workshop late 2020 on the Traveller Identification Programme, gathering delegates from all Arab League Member States.