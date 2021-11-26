RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

International partners call for credible House of the People elections

Authors:

APO Importer

International partners* urge the completion of inclusive and credible House of the People elections acceptable by all electoral stakeholders and the Somali people according to a published timetable, by 24 December 2021 and for presidential elections to be completed imminently thereafter.

United Nations (UN)
United Nations (UN)

We call for full transparency in all related processes, including selection committee appointments, delegates selection, candidate registration, the reservation of seats for women candidates, to comply with the agreed 30 per cent quota, and the management of candidate fees. We further call on the electoral committees to facilitate observation of all polling station activities.

Recommended articles

We call for respect for the right of candidates to stand for election under conditions of genuine and fair competition.

We encourage delegates and candidates wishing to submit electoral complaints to do so through the legal mechanisms established for this purpose.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power

Lions de Fer lift Rwanda Rugby National League 2019

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)