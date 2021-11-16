International Partners Welcome Conclusion of Somalia's Upper House Elections

We continue to call for timely, inclusive and credible elections that maintain the integrity of the electoral process. We also strongly urge Somali leaders and the State Election Implementation Teams, in line with the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements, to ensure that a minimum 30 per cent quota is reserved for women members of Parliament through a clear mechanism.

International partners reiterate their deep concern that, the longer the elections are delayed, the more attention and resources will be diverted from important national priorities, such as responding to the humanitarian consequences of drought, state-building and ensuring security, which are critical to the overall stability of Somalia and the welfare of its people.

*African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.