IOM, Germany’s Strengthened Partnership Supports Thousands in Ethiopia

The funding, too, has been directed to the timely, safe, and orderly return of over 3,900 ex-combatants and their dependents who in 2018 were offered amnesty by the government.

Going forward, young Ethiopians will become the focus of a new initiative aimed at ensuring they are better informed of the risks and consequences of irregular migration. The onset of COVID-19 has also led to an increase in the number of returning migrants, some of whom have been forcibly repatriated, especially from the Arabian Peninsula.

IOM Chief of Mission in Ethiopia and Representative to the African Union and the Unite Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Maureen Achieng, commended Germany for its continued commitment to Ethiopia’s stability and development trajectory.

“Ethiopia continues to grapple with multiple challenges which in recent times have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Achieng said. “In a context as challenging as this one, the importance of the support of a steadfast partner such as Germany, both for urgent humanitarian action as for longer-term development initiatives, cannot be overstated.”

Stephan Auer, Germany’s Ambassador, emphasized the importance of cooperation. “IOM is a decisive partner for our work in Ethiopia and beyond. With its vast experience as a humanitarian, peacebuilding, and development actor, IOM responds to some of the most important challenges in the country. Promoting safe and better migration and supporting vulnerable migrants remain some of our key priorities.”