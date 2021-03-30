IOM Opens New Facility to Promote Wellbeing and Protection of Conflict-Affected Women and Girls in North-East Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, GBV, including sexual violence, is widespread in the region, in part due to the ongoing conflict, insecurity, and living conditions in camps for IDPs and informal settlements and host communities. Generally, women and girls in Adamawa State have restricted mobility due to the ongoing conflict, exacerbated by the prevailing gender norms that tend to discriminate against women and girls.

“This project aims to benefit mainly women and girls, but also caters to the needs of other community members such as husbands, parents, religious leaders, and boys,” said Olga Rebolledo, IOM Nigeria´s Programme Manager for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS). “Engaging with these groups is important to mobilize community support so that women and girls are able to safely participate in all activities and also understand the purpose and benefits of the Multi-Purpose Community Hall,” she added.

To support the handover process of the Multi-Purpose Community Hall to the national authorities, a transition plan will be developed in close consultation with the community and other stakeholders, particularly the Adamawa State Government, who will be responsible for the centre following the completion of the project.