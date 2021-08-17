IOM says $27 million urgently needed for shelter help in Ethiopia's Tigray region

While some have fled Ethiopia and sought refuge inneighbouringSudan, many are sheltered in 116 sites for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the region.

Some 629,000 have been reached with lifesaving emergency shelter and non-food items that include blankets and cooking utensils.

But the assistance has not been confined to tangible items. An example is the local population who have shown solidarity by sheltering the vast majority of the displaced.

However, this hosting capacity appears to have reached its limit, particularly since the disruption of banking services and the reduced supply of goods and services because of the crisis.

For the past 10 years,IOM has been leading the ES/NFI cluster in Ethiopia,a group of33national and international NGOs and two UN agencies operating in10 regions and 59zones,whichhas recently established two sub-clusters working on shelter and non-food item assistance in Tigray to improve coordination and responses.

The Cluster urgently requires USD 27 million for ES/NFI assistance to 1.6 million people living in unsafe conditions. Many may be asked to vacate their temporary residence in schools that are planned to open by late September.

“The ES/NFI Cluster partners are working with multiple approaches given the complex and often urban environments where many displaced people find themselves,” said JeffreyLabovitz, IOM Director for the Department of Operations and Emergencies.

"The strategy is for a response that assists both newly displaced people and stretched host communities. It also prepares for those people who may be displaced for the long term.”

In July, IOM appealed for USD63.4 million to help those affected by the crisis in Northern Ethiopia, of which USD 50.1 million is for the provision of emergency shelter and non-food items to about 2 million IDPs in 2021. Only USD 28.7 million has been received so far.