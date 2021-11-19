IRC Calls for Bold Action Around Blinken Africa Visit

Amanda Catanzano, Acting Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee, said, “Despite new vaccine donations and Covid commitments from the Biden administration, more ambitious action will be needed from both the United States and other donor governments to reach 40% Covid vaccination coverage by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022 across Africa, particularly in the continent’s fragile and conflict settings that are already being left behind. Frontline NGOs, who can reach where governments and health systems cannot, need to have faster and easier access to funding from donors to help support vaccine delivery in the hardest to reach contexts. Just five African countries, less than 10% of Africa’s 54 nations, are projected to hit the year-end 40% coverage target. At the current pace, Africa still faces a 275 million shortfall of COVID-19 vaccines to reach that target.