IsDB Institute Wins 'Best Islamic Research & Development' Award for 2021

According to GIFA, the IsDB Institute won the award following a selection process in which three other institutions were considered for the same award.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDB Institute and Chief Economist of the IsDB Group , said: “The IsDB Institute is delighted to receive the Best Islamic Research & Development Award for 2021. We are grateful first and foremost to the Almighty (s.w.t) for giving us the ability and the energy to weather the COVID-19 storm and to achieve our objectives. We are blessed with a remarkable team of creative, skilled, and dedicated leaders and professionals who enabled the Institute to stand out among our excellent peers.”

“Together, the team was able to develop, within the framework of Islamic economics and finance, pioneering knowledge-based solutions to address some of the challenges facing our societies,” Dr. Al-Suwailem added.

This is the fourth time the Institute has won an award from GIFA. The previous awards were received in 2014, 2015 and 2016 at the time when the Institute was known as the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI).

Less than a year ago, the Institute also won the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ Award for 2020 in the IFN Service Providers Poll, in recognition of the Institute’s demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism during 2020 despite the Covid-19 crises.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group).