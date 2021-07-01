Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and AIM Partner to Promote Sustainable Investment in Africa

As multilateral partners of AIM AFRICA, the ICD whose key motives are private sector investments, mobilizing funds in international financial markets, and offering corporate and government consultancy services; aims to promote and sustain long-term economic growth in Africa through AIM AFRICA.

The event featured a pillar dedicated to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which includes investment roundtable discussions. The IsDB, on the other hand, is focused on building collaborative partnerships through investments, between communities and nations, across the public and private sectors while fostering innovative and sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest development challenges.

The IsDB Group Business Forum, THIQAH was established as a unique and innovative platform for effective dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships for IsDB Group and business leaders committed to joining in promising investment and trade opportunities. Through THIQAH, the IsDB Group seeks to reinforce the effectiveness and success of the partnerships that have been forged amongst the Group and business leaders and establishments in our Member Countries.

The event focused on increasing cross-border investment along with AIM AFRICA, which is supported by IsDB Group’s financial products and services.

The Annual Investment Meeting, ICD and THIQAH, with their huge potential, will give a major boost to Africa’s economic stability, sustainability, and prosperity.

Further information is available at: www.AIMcongress.com/africa.

About the IsDB Group: Rated AAA by the major rating agencies, the Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that has been working for over 45 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57-Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world population. Its mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place enabling them to fulfil their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has regional hubs and centers of excellence in 11 of its Member Countries. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising five entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) tasked with research and training, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

About the Annual Investment Meeting: The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. AIM is the world’s leading investment platform with over 16,000 participants, over 400 exhibitors and co-exhibitors, 60+ high-level dignitaries, 150+ investment specialists and experts in 2019.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD): The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments.ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive. For more information, visit: www.ICD-ps.org.

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH): The Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) is the window of IsDB Group, which operates under the umbrella of ICD. THIQAH facilitates contact and coordination between entities concerned with the IsDB Group and private sector firms and related institutions in IsDB Group member countries. The main objective of THIQAH is to establish a unique and innovative platform for dialogue, cooperation and inclusive partnership for business leaders committed to partnering in promising investment opportunities. Through facilitation and catalyst roles, THIQAH leverages IsDB Group’s resources to offer necessary services and confidence to investors and to establish strategic partnerships with the leaders of the private sector. The primary focus will be on maximizing cross-border investment and trade among member countries to be supported by IsDB Group's financial products and services (www.IDBGBF.org).

