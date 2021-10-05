It is all systems go! For the Kenya-UK Collaboration on Health Workforce

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has had a series of meetings with implementing partners for the Kenya-United Kingdom Health Alliance. During the past week, in the company of officials from the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Health, the PS has had fruitful engagements in London with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, National Health Security (NHS) Professionals, Oxford NHS Trust, Kenyan Nurses in the UK, The Christie Foundation, the University of Manchester, the Kenya – UK Health Alliance on how to effectively progress the shared vision for the two countries.