Joint Labour Migration Programme (JLMP) poised to expand support to labour migration governance in Africa

Officials of the East African Community (EAC), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) updated the meeting on labour migration programmes in their area.

Mr Rabii Sakhi of the Statistics Office of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) acknowledged the support they were receiving from JLMP and said, “We sincerely hope we will continue to get assistance to develop a labour migration policy and to strengthen labour migration governance, an important and sensitive topic in the region”.

Mr. Peter Van Rooij, Deputy Regional Director, ILO Regional Office for Africa said, “…even in this time of crisis the objectives of the JLMP remain particularly relevant for the governance of labour migration in Africa. The JLMP project will allow our partnership to build on the efforts already made and enable us to respond to areas of increasing demand in the region.”

Ms. Maureen Achieng, IOM Ethiopia Chief of Mission and Representative to the AU and UNECA, on her part noted the progress made and called on more private sector engagement in JLMP to contribute to operationalization of the AfCFTA and economic reconstruction post COVID-19 in order for the programme to have a greater impact for migrants and businesses in Africa.

“For sustainability of the programme, we feel it is important to invite international development institutions including the African Development Bank, the World Bank and others to broaden the scale of the JLMP in terms of funding, thematic coverage and geographical reach across the continent,” she added.