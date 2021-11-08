Jospong Group participates in Waste Expo Brazil 2021

Jospong Group secured a 12-metre square exhibition stand at the Expo where it showcased the company's brand and services and the value it offers to its clientele base.

In a pre-departure briefing, the Executive Chairman of the Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the Group is now a force to reckon with even in the international arena when it comes to waste management.

The participation of the Group in the Brazil expo was also to build synergies and networks between the individual companies that form the Group and the international community of waste managers. It was also to exchange ideas, learn lessons and examine modern trends in waste management.

“We need to prove to the international community that waste management in Africa is growing tremendously,” he said.

He said Ghana and Brazil have similar waste characteristics which makes it imperative for the two countries to share ideas and learn lessons while supporting each other.

“Jospong was the only African company that participated in the Expo,” says Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, the team leader for the delegation to the Expo.

According to her, the team interacted with more than 500 visitors and waste management experts that thronged the Expo.

The team also toured the Grimaldi equipment manufacturing plant in a suburb of Sao Paulo as well as AST Leachate Treatment Plant in Niteroi City, near Rio de Janeiro among other companies.