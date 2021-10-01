RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Journalist?: Be a moderator at the EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Volunteer

Authors:

APO Importer

EurAfrican Forum 2021 ( www.EurAfricanForum.org ) will take place over three days: the 20th, 21st and 22nd of October 2021.

EurAfrican Forum
EurAfrican Forum

The 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers.

Recommended articles

EurAfrican Forum 2021 is currently looking for talented moderators (volunteer)to join that initiative.

Location: Remote (you will need to have good internet connection anda good webcam)

Employment type: Volunteer ( This is an unpaid opportunity )

Applications are due October 8.

Apply now: https://APO-opa.com/eurafrica2021/

More information about the EurAfrican Forum 2021: https://bit.ly/3zUpW4Z

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EurAfrican Forum.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Migrant Support Centres in the East and Horn of Africa Look to the Next Three Years

International Organization for Migration (IOM)