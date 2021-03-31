Jumeirah Group Appoints Ermanno Zanini as Regional Vice President and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

“Ermanno’s true passion for hospitality and gastronomy, and extensive expertise in the industry, will further elevate theguest experienceat Burj Al Arab Jumeirahacrossdining serviceand wellness. We are extremely excited to embark on this new journey with him,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Ermanno Zanini said: “Luxury to the sophisticated travellers – and to me – means living a transformational and intimate experience and being able to enrich ourselves and learn from it, which is exactly what Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers. From the moment guests walk into the hotel, they are transported to a world of unparalleled luxury where memorable connections are made and anything is possible; I couldn’t be happier to be a part of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s family, and to embark on this enriching and exciting journey.”

Ermanno’s diverse career in hospitality began in 1993 with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, seeing him enthusiastically take on roles in F&B including Food & Beverage Manager at the Four Seasons Hotel Milan in 2002. In addition to holding the title of General Manager at Capri Palace, he also led the operations as Chief Commercial Officer from 2015 to 2017 forMythaHotel Anthology (Capri Palace’s managing entity at the time) for its collection of seven unique hotels located across Italy, Turkey, Croatia, and Spain.

