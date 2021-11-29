Kalusha Bwalya urges the world to Walk and Run for Madiba on Sunday

It’s super easy to participate. Simply register online at www.MandelaWalkandRun.com to confirm your participation in either the 5 kilometre walk or 10 and 21 kilometre runs to be part of this special event in aid of the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and held in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The event will take place in limited numbers on Sunday morning in a safe, secure environment at its usual location around the Union Buildings and in the Pretoria surrounds, though all participants are encouraged to join virtually wherever you are and log your participation online.

Zambian and African football icon, Kalusha Bwalya, has laced up his running shoes and is urging everyone around the globe to participate in this special event to remember and celebrate the contribution of the human rights icon, Nelson Mandela.

“It’s been eight years since Madiba’s passing and its time again to commemorate his life and remember his contribution. It is a fun, social event for the whole family. Run virtually and register wherever you are. It’s for everybody. Whether you’re in Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, in the Americas or in Europe please join us to celebrate this incredible, incredible man. Let’s go, there’s no time to waste. I am ready,” said Bwalya.

And many of Africa’s biggest football stars have heeded Bwalya’s call and have confirmed their participation, including former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe and former Orlando Pirates captain Teboho Moloi.

Wimbledon finals wheelchair tennis sensation, Kgothatso Montjane, has also confirmed her participation, while top Olympic elite athletes such as Gerda Steyn and Stephen Mokoka are regular participants in this popular event.

It’s a social event for the fit, the not so fit and the completely unfit, so register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your choice of distance and you will be awarded a physical medal for taking part at the Union Buildings or a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation if you took part anywhere in the rest of South Africa or around the world.

Entries for this year’s event have been received from as far afield as Spain, Kenya, Nigeria, United States, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Guatemala, Zambia and Sudan.

Started to commemorate Madiba’s passing on 5 December 2013, the popular annual event hosted from Tshwane’s Union Buildings will be held for the eighth time this year.

Entry fees for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run are as follows:

10 km = R60

5,10 or 21km Virtually = R60

US$5 – Runners from the rest of the African continent (all distances)

US$10 – International runners from the rest of the world (all distances)

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to continue promoting Madiba's legacy.

