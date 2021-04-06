Kenya Rugby Union Statement on Disruption of Sports

We also subjected our employees to pay cuts as part of the mitigation factors brought about by this unique situation.

The Kenya Rugby Union had to take these measures at a time when our national men’s and women squads were preparing to fly the Kenyan flag high in sevens rugby at the Olympic Games.We received a reprieve when the Government allowed our national teams to resume training under a series of guidelines that we religiously adhered to.

We would a few months later, receive the green light to resume local top tier competition behind closed doors and under more guidelines from the authorities. The Kenya Rugby Union has again diligently adhered to these guidelines as well as those issued by the game’s global governing body, World Rugby.

At the time of the league’s suspension on Friday 26 March 2021, we had conducted a total of 1,551 COVID-19 PCR tests, 44 of which returned positive results.This makes for a 2.8 per cent prevalence rate.

We have subjected players and match officials in the Kenya Cup league to regular testing and have taken the necessary steps inclusive of contact tracing and re-testing in incidences where players test positive for COVID-19. We have gone as far as postponing fixtures in instances that we felt posed a greater health and safety risk. We have been prepared, and remain prepared to run the game during this trying time.