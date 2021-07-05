Kenya Rugby Union unveils Kenya's men and women's rugby sevens teams to the Tokyo Olympics

The men's rugby sevens competition in Tokyo will run from 26th to 28th July and Shujaa are in Pool C of the twelve-team competition alongside South Africa, USA and Ireland.

Shujaa Olympic squad Andrew Amonde (KCB,Captain), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin),Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba) Non Travelling Reserves: Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Dennis Ombachi (Nondescripts) Management: Innocent Simiyu (Coach), Anthony Muchiri (Assistant Coach), Lamch Francis (Medic), Erick Ogweno (Manager)

Olando captains the Lionesses to Tokyo

Kenya women's National Team Head Coach Felix Oloo has also named his 13 strong squad to do duty in the women's Olympic Sevens competition in Tokyo from 29th to 31st July.

Captain Philadelphia Olando is one of three survivors from the Lionesses squad that played at the Rio Olympics in 2016, the others being Sheila Chajira and Janet Okello as the Lionesses seek to navigate their way out of Pool A where they will face New Zealand, Russia and Great Britain.

Oloo gave an insight into squad selection, saying, " We based our selection criteria on attendance, discipline, medical assessment, player fitness as well as an understanding of the game and positional roles each player has. This is what guided our selection of the final 13 players."

"We also have a few players who missed out on the selection because they are yet to recover from injuries picked up in previous tournaments."

With the Lionesses drawn against New Zealand, Russia, and Great Britain, Oloo said, "I am very excited to play against the greatest teams in the world at the Olympics, much as we are the underdogs, we plan to play to win. We shall give our best and let character win the day when we take on to the pitch. We ask our fans back home to support us throughout the tournament."

Lionesses Olympic Squad: Philadelphia Olando (Northern Suburbs, Captain), Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz), Stellah Wafula (Impala Saracens), Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui (Homeboyz), Judith Auma (Homeboyz), Vivian Akumu (Top Fry Nakuru), Sarah Oluche (Mwamba), Grace Adhiambo (Top Fry Nakuru), Cynthia Atieno (Homeboyz), Janet Okello (Mwamba), Sinaida Aura (Northern Suburbs), Diana Awino (Impala) Non Travelling Reserve: Enid Ouma (Homeboyz) Management : Felix Oloo (Coach), Samuel Njogu (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Ben Mahinda (Medic), Camilyne Oyuayo (Manager).

