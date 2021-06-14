Kenya's Chipu prepare for Barthes U20 Trophy defense

Commenting on the team’s preparations ahead of the tournament runs in Nairobi from 24 th June to 3 rd July, Team Manager Peter Mutai said, “The preparations have been going on well. We are pleased to see the team beginning to gel as we draw closer to the tournament. There is still some tuning to do ahead of the competition but so far, so good.”

The former Kenyan international scrumhalf also said that the squad will be whittled down to 25 closer to the tournament.

Kenya’s U20s, affectionately referred to as Chipu are the defending champions of this tournament which serves as the Rugby Africa U20 Championship. They won the title with a 21-18 win over Namibia at the KCB Sports Club in Nairobi in April 2019. They will contend with opposition from former champions Namibia as well as Senegal and Madagascar when this year’s event takes place at the Nyayo National Stadium

Provisional Chipu squad:

Nicholas Otieno Okullo, Celestine Mboi, Collins Indeche, John Baraka (Captain), Wilhite Musisi (Vice Captain), Mohammed Khaidar, Tyson Juma Maina, Felix Chacha, Richel Wangila, Reinhard Mwalati Ngaira, Arnold Onzere, Amon Wamalwa, Andrew Wangila, Ibrahim Ayoo, Tony Amoyah, Maxwell Atera, Edwin Nyachio, Amos Mokoro, Andrew Matoka (Vice Captain), Mathias Osimbo, Anderson Oduor, Aggrey Javan Olando, William Opaka, Shem Oloo Okola, Laban Kipsang, Roy Mulievi, Reagan Juma, Pesian Elvis Kolian

