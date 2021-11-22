RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes transitional period deal in Republic of Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Bahrain’s welcome that the parties to the transitional period in the brotherly Republic of Sudan have reached a comprehensive political deal that sets the tasks of the upcoming transitional period, and enhances unity among the political parties, which will in turn contribute to laying the foundations of security and stability in Sudan, and preserving political and economic gains.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its full support for the Republic of Sudan in order for it to achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for stability, peace and development.

