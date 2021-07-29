Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports WFP refugee operations in Tanzania

“WFP is grateful to The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their continued support. We are very pleased that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains one of our valued donors in Tanzania, helping WFP reach the most vulnerable populations in need of food assistance,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson at a handover ceremony held at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dar es Salaam.

Refugees are solely reliant on WFP to meet their basic food needs. They receive a food basket that consists of Super cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal. The distribution of dates will take place this month and provide more than 50,000 beneficiaries with much-needed healthy nutritients.

Currently, WFP is assisting nearly 235,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Kigoma’s Mtendeli, Nduta, and Nyarugusu refugee camps. Between now and June 2022, WFP is facing a funding shortfall of USD 29.6 million for its refugee operations.