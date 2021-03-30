KWIK DELIVERY releases new plugin for Magento Delivery plugin and version 2.0 of its WooCommerce plugin in 5 Days!

The Magento version of the Kwik Delivery plugin is a new addition to the growing list of platforms with FREE Kwik Delivery plugin. Other platforms include; WordPress/WooCommerce, Shopify and Prestashop.

Kwik Delivery plugin was first released on September 14th, 2020, becoming t he first-ever African last-mile WooCommerce delivery plugin . The statement made by Olivier DECROCK, Chief Technology Officer at Kwik Delivery at the first release, “We will continue to innovate . . .” proves true today as the plugin continues to improve and expand across platforms. “We are moving at a rapid pace to provide the delivery value so important to Africa’s eCommerce framework,” says Olivier DECROCK on the recent developments. “More and more online merchants are springing up and more businesses are going virtual. It is our responsibility to create that ease of logistics necessary for the growth and sustenance of eCommerce in Africa. The plugins we’ve released over the months is just one step in that direction.”

Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. The mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has remained committed to fostering commerce across Africa through outstanding delivery technology. Updating the WooCommerce plugin is a show of such commitment and drive for innovation towards enhancing commerce in Africa.

