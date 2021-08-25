Lionesses squad to face Colombia revealed

Sinaida Nyachio, Sinaida Aura and Enid Ouma are the three notable changes to the side that ran South Africa close in last week’s 29-22 loss in Stellenbosch. Nyachio slots in at fullback with Aura featuring in a tactical change on the wing as Enid Ouma starts in the back-row replacing Sheila Chajira who has not recovered in time from an injury sustained in South Africa.