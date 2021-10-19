Liquid Intelligent Technologies announces a new Asia-USA global Internet transit route via Africa

According to David Eurin, CEO International Wholesale, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, "The current need for reliable connectivity between Asia and USA is booming. Adding this corridor to our network will help organisations avoid the Red Sea and Europe routes as they have become bottlenecks for global Internet traffic. Also, this new fibre network addresses demand in landlocked countries in Africa as more businesses expand their operations within and beyond African borders."

In addition to available capacities between 1 Mbps to 100Gbps, Liquid will provide its customers access to all digital services in its stable, including data centre co-location, cloud and Cyber Security services. These services are the foundations for digital growth and innovation across the region. For international customers, the corridor offers a low latency path to connect Asia, Africa and the USA as an alternative to busier routes via the Middle East and Europe.

The introduction of this route will allow global carriers and content providers to transmit through Africa to other global points of presence at the lowest possible latencies (see peering.Liquid.tech (https://bit.ly/30EQCuO)). Establishing a new corridor further reiterates Liquid's commitment to connect every country on the continent and bring the many proven economic benefits of improved connectivity and technology solutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units, including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. www.Liquid.Tech

Media files